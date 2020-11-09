One week after Halloween, COVID-19 cases are soaring at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 data being reported from the Texas A&M University campus shows an alarming spike of positive cases that are impacting the band, football team, and first responders on campus.

Two new clusters of the virus were confirmed on Monday at the Artillery Band Dorm 12 and the Special Events division of Texas A&M’s Emergency Medical Services. This all comes on the same day Texas A&M football announced it was pausing practice due to positive cases on the team.

Coach Fisher: We have paused practice activities for the day. Had a couple of positive cases after got back and tested on Sunday. Suspended activity today for safety protocols while we do our contact tracing. — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 9, 2020

A&M Defensive Back Demani Richardson did not make the trip to Columbia, South Carolina, due to a positive COVID-19 test, and upon return from the game there have been two more positive cases show up on the team, one player and one staff member.

The positivity rate on campus doubled in the week following Halloween, according to data on the school’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The mobile COVID-19 Testing van is parked by the Northside Basketball Court today until 5pm. Tests are FREE for students, staff and faculty. Don't Pass it Back! pic.twitter.com/4TnXuW9ExO — TAMU Res Life (@TAMUResLife) November 9, 2020

The week ending on Halloween, the positivity rate was 4.8%. The next week, ending on Nov. 7, the rate was 8.1%. Self-reporting active cases have soared in the month of November.

On Nov. 1, there were 138 active cases on campus. That number was 231 last Friday, the last time the graph was updated.

Daily new cases have also skyrocketed his month. On Sunday, Nov. 1, only five new student cases were self-reported. Six days later, 70 new cases were self-reported by students.

Want to get tested for #COVID19? Anyone is able to get free, walk-up COVID-19 tests on campus — no appointment needed!



Visit one of the three testing kiosks in Rudder Plaza, the Commons, or at @maysbusiness to get tested. @TAMU_SHS #tamuhttps://t.co/iMPeQ5KmOE — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) November 9, 2020

