One week after Halloween, COVID-19 cases are soaring at Texas A&M

Two new clusters of COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday on campus.
Walk-up COVID-19 kiosks at three different locations across the Texas A&M campus.
Walk-up COVID-19 kiosks at three different locations across the Texas A&M campus.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 data being reported from the Texas A&M University campus shows an alarming spike of positive cases that are impacting the band, football team, and first responders on campus.

Two new clusters of the virus were confirmed on Monday at the Artillery Band Dorm 12 and the Special Events division of Texas A&M’s Emergency Medical Services. This all comes on the same day Texas A&M football announced it was pausing practice due to positive cases on the team.

A&M Defensive Back Demani Richardson did not make the trip to Columbia, South Carolina, due to a positive COVID-19 test, and upon return from the game there have been two more positive cases show up on the team, one player and one staff member.

The positivity rate on campus doubled in the week following Halloween, according to data on the school’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The week ending on Halloween, the positivity rate was 4.8%. The next week, ending on Nov. 7, the rate was 8.1%. Self-reporting active cases have soared in the month of November.

On Nov. 1, there were 138 active cases on campus. That number was 231 last Friday, the last time the graph was updated.

Daily new cases have also skyrocketed his month. On Sunday, Nov. 1, only five new student cases were self-reported. Six days later, 70 new cases were self-reported by students.

