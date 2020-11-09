Reason to Smile - November 9, 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s reason to smile was sent to us by Gail Lewis. This is the Wellborn Middle School Choir showing their appreciation to local Veterans and veterans all over the country for what they do to keep us safe.

