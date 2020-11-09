Advertisement

Reason to Smile - November 9, 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s reason to smile was sent to us by Gail Lewis. This is the Wellborn Middle School Choir showing their appreciation to local Veterans and veterans all over the country for what they do to keep us safe.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

