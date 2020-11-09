Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Davey O’Brien Award Great 8

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond’s record-breaking performance in the Aggies' win at South Carolina earned him inclusion on the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 List, announced Monday.

The San Antonio native claimed his fifth career record as he threw his 68th touchdown of his career on a 52-yard pass to freshman Devon Achane in the third quarter. Mond finished the game with 224 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, Mond posted a 15-yard rushing touchdown to score on the ground and through the air for the 16th time in his career.

Mond now holds the all-time program records for career passing TDs (68), passing yards (8,847), completions (730), attempts (1,243) and total offense (10,273).

Monday’s honor marked the second-time this season that Mond has appeared on the weekly Great 8 list, his first appearance was after leading the Aggies to a 41-38 victory over then-No. 4 Florida at Kyle Field in October.

This weekend, Mond and the Aggies travel to Knoxville for a 2:30 p.m. contest against Tennessee to be aired on ESPN.

Davey O’Brien Award Great 8: Week 10

Ian Book, Notre Dame

Justin Fields, Ohio State

D’Eriq King, Miami

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

*Michael Penix Jr., Indiana

Kedon Slovis, USC

*Carson Strong, Nevada

Kyle Trask, Florida

*Added to the 2020 Davey O’Brien Award Midseason Watch List.