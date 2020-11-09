Texas A&M’s Moore and Achane earn SEC honors

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M’s Dan Moore Jr. and Devon Achane earned Southeastern Conference Weekly honors after leading the Aggies to a 48-3 win at South Carolina, the league office announced Monday.

Moore garnered the title of Offensive Lineman of the Week while Achane was named the Freshman of the Week as the Aggies topped the Gamecocks for the seventh straight season; Texas A&M has never lost to South Carolina as the two schools have played annually for a cross-division matchup since the 2014 season.

Saturday’s contest marked the fifth straight game that Moore and the rest of the offensive line had not allowed a quarterback sack, spanning 171 pass attempts. The Maroon Goons have not allowed a sack since the second quarter of the season-opening win over Vanderbilt on September 26. Against South Carolina, the Aggies posted a nearly perfectly balanced 530 yards of offense, 264 in the ground and 266 through the air, while averaging a season-best 7.4 yards per play.

Achane recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career scoring on the ground and through the air, the first receiving touchdown of his career. The freshman joins sophomore Ainias Smith as the only players on the roster to record a rushing and receiving TD in the same game this season. Achane’s 52-yard scoring grab was the longest receiving touchdown of the season for the Maroon & White.

Monday’s honor marked the second straight week that an Aggie was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. Senior Carson Green garnered the conference honor after the Aggies 42-31 win over Arkansas on Oct. 31 at Kyle Field.

The Aggies travel to Knoxville for a 2:30 p.m. ESPN matchup against Tennessee this Saturday, Nov. 14 at Neyland Stadium.

SEC Player of the Week – November 9

OFFENSE

Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

DEFENSE

Jalen Catalon, DB, Arkansas

SPECIAL TEAMS

Evan McPherson, PK, Florida

FRESHMAN

Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

OFFENSIVE LINE

Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M

DEFENSIVE LINE

Marquiss Spencer, DT, Mississippi State