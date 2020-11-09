Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Moore and Achane earn SEC honors

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M’s Dan Moore Jr. and Devon Achane earned Southeastern Conference Weekly honors after leading the Aggies to a 48-3 win at South Carolina, the league office announced Monday.

Moore garnered the title of Offensive Lineman of the Week while Achane was named the Freshman of the Week as the Aggies topped the Gamecocks for the seventh straight season; Texas A&M has never lost to South Carolina as the two schools have played annually for a cross-division matchup since the 2014 season.

Saturday’s contest marked the fifth straight game that Moore and the rest of the offensive line had not allowed a quarterback sack, spanning 171 pass attempts. The Maroon Goons have not allowed a sack since the second quarter of the season-opening win over Vanderbilt on September 26. Against South Carolina, the Aggies posted a nearly perfectly balanced 530 yards of offense, 264 in the ground and 266 through the air, while averaging a season-best 7.4 yards per play.

Achane recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career scoring on the ground and through the air, the first receiving touchdown of his career. The freshman joins sophomore Ainias Smith as the only players on the roster to record a rushing and receiving TD in the same game this season. Achane’s 52-yard scoring grab was the longest receiving touchdown of the season for the Maroon & White.

Monday’s honor marked the second straight week that an Aggie was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. Senior Carson Green garnered the conference honor after the Aggies 42-31 win over Arkansas on Oct. 31 at Kyle Field.

The Aggies travel to Knoxville for a 2:30 p.m. ESPN matchup against Tennessee this Saturday, Nov. 14 at Neyland Stadium.

SEC Player of the Week – November 9

OFFENSE

Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

DEFENSE

Jalen Catalon, DB, Arkansas

SPECIAL TEAMS

Evan McPherson, PK, Florida

FRESHMAN

Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

OFFENSIVE LINE

Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M

DEFENSIVE LINE

Marquiss Spencer, DT, Mississippi State

Most Read

Bryan police have confirmed local rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman, 31, of Bryan was shot...
Hometown rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman shot and killed in Bryan home
Celebration of the projected win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Bryan
Celebrations for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take to the streets in Bryan
A social worker in Mexia has been charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud,...
Limestone County social worker charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
54 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District
You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available this in Brazos County

Latest News

No tailgating at Texas A&M football season opener
Texas A&M pauses Monday football practice due to positive COVID-19 tests
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M
KBTX to televise Texas A&M vs Ole Miss on November 21st
2020 Brazos Valley High School Volleyball Playoff Pairings & Results
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
2020 Brazos Valley High School Football Playoff Pairings & Results