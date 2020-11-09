Weak front arrives late Tuesday. Wednesday feels more like fall

Changes are on the way, Brazos Valley. They will take a full 24 hours to take hold, but it all begins tomorrow. Moisture is still in place overnight which means another low deck of clouds spreads over the area tonight. Patchy fog is possible through sunrise, although it should be more patchy than widespread. Occasional light shower activity may fall from that overcast, starting anytime after 2am. At most, you may need to run your wipers a few times through the morning hours, but overall this will be a dud for measurable rain. Most rain gauges will read dry - a trace, with a very localized chance for a few to collect 0.10″. That low, 30% chance at drizzle / sprinkles / light rain dries up by midday.

Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s with returning sunshine by afternoon. Another deck of clouds is expected to sweep north to south through the late afternoon and early evening as our next cold front passes through the Brazos Valley. While temperatures drop a bit for Veterans Day Wednesday, it is more the work of drier air than cooler. Morning low / mid 50s rebound to the mid / upper 70s under scattered blue sky. Humidity, moisture, and afternoon 80s return to close out the week. A second front arrives Saturday, once again bringing a chance for scattered rain to potentially an odd rumble of thunder. Sunday will feel less humid, but a better push of fall air is in place as we kick off next week.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Patchy fog. Low: 68. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before noon. High: 81. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph late.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 55. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 77. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.