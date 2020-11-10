43 new COVID-19 cases, 31 Brazos county residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 43 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 625 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 74 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,490 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

54 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,277 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 222 active probable cases and there have been 1,055 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 8,189. There have been 93,088 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 71 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 75 percent.

Currently, there are 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 7 525 Brazos 625 8,189 Burleson 58 501 Grimes 72 1,234 Houston 3 437 Lee 16 253 Leon 72 400 Madison 37 789 Milam 12 569 Montgomery 4,160 13,602 Robertson 44 447 San Jacinto 5 245 Trinity 2 213 Walker 50 3,951 Waller 48 1,033 Washington 66 759

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 580 staffed hospital beds with 95 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 50 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 58 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 7 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 525 total cases and 508 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 58 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 501 total cases, and 437 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 72 active cases. There have been 1,234 total cases, 1,125 recoveries and 37 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 437 total cases of COVID-19. There are 3 active cases and 420 cases are recovered. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 16 active cases. The county has a total of 253 cases, with 222 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 72 active cases. The county has 400 total cases, with 315 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Madison County has reported 37 active cases. The county has a total of 789 cases with 744 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Milam County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 569 total cases and 548 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 4,160 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 13,602 total cases and 9,256 recovered cases. There have been 186 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 44 active COVID-19 cases, with 447 total cases. Currently, 399 patients have recovered and there has been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 245 cases with 226 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 2 active case of COVID-19. The county has 213 total cases with 203 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 50 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 3,951 total cases with 3,836 recoveries and 65 deaths.

Waller County currently has 48 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,033 total cases with 968 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 66 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 759 total cases with 642 recoveries and 51 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 38 new cases and 252 active cases on Nov. 7.

Currently, the university has reported 2,458 positive cases, 7.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 9, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 126,412 active cases and 820,156 recoveries. There have been 963,019 total cases reported and 8,849,942 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 18,769 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 167,331 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 9 at 6:55 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

