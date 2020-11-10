Aggie Golfers Move Up Two Spots at Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team rose two spots in the team standings after posting an even-par second round at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate on Monday at the Old Overton Country Club.

The Aggies improved to 2-over for the tournament, while jumping Alabama and Missouri into 10th place on the team leaderboard. Vanderbilt grabbed the lead after the second round at 18-under followed by Georgia (-16), Auburn (-15), Tennessee (-9) and South Carolina (-7) to round out the top five.

Under par for the second straight day was junior Sam Bennett, who carded a second consecutive round of 1-under 69 and was tied for 18th on the player leaderboard. Senior Brandon Smith and sophomore William Paysse turned in even par rounds of 70, while senior Dan Erickson chipped in a 1-over 71. Freshman Daniel Rodrigues posted a 2-over 72.

The Aggies tee off from the 10th hole from 9:25 a.m. to 10:05 a.m. and the team will be paired with Alabama and Missouri.

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

“We shot even par today and moved up a couple spots in the standings, but we have to start better from the first tee. We need to start with some urgency. It will be our last round of the fall and we need to be ready to finish out strong. When you’re not playing great, you’re going to get run over in this league. We’ve been getting beat up pretty good the last two days, so I’d like to see us put together a good round and move past some teams in the final round.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 2):

Place Team/Player Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Total 10 Texas A&M 282 280 562 T18 Sam Bennett 69 69 138 T20 Brandon Smith 69 70 139 T34 Dan Erickson 70 71 141 T52 William Paysse 75 70 145 T56 Daniel Rodrigues 74 72 146

Pl. Team Scores (To Par) 1 Vanderbilt 270-272=542 -18 2 Georgia 265-279=544 -16 3 Auburn 273-272=545 -15 4 Tennessee 274-277=551 -9 5 South Carolina 279-274=553 -7 6 Mississippi State 278-276=554 -6 T7 Arkansas 280-280=560 E T7 Ole Miss 279-281=560 E 9 Florida 280-281=561 +1 10 Texas A&M 282-280=562 +2 11 Alabama 276-287=563 +3 12 Missouri 281-285=566 +6 13 Kentucky 283-287=570 +10 14 LSU 290-292=582 +22

Follow the Action:

