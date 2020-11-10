Advertisement

Aggie Golfers Move Up Two Spots at Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team rose two spots in the team standings after posting an even-par second round at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate on Monday at the Old Overton Country Club.

The Aggies improved to 2-over for the tournament, while jumping Alabama and Missouri into 10th place on the team leaderboard. Vanderbilt grabbed the lead after the second round at 18-under followed by Georgia (-16), Auburn (-15), Tennessee (-9) and South Carolina (-7) to round out the top five.

Under par for the second straight day was junior Sam Bennett, who carded a second consecutive round of 1-under 69 and was tied for 18th on the player leaderboard. Senior Brandon Smith and sophomore William Paysse turned in even par rounds of 70, while senior Dan Erickson chipped in a 1-over 71. Freshman Daniel Rodrigues posted a 2-over 72.

The Aggies tee off from the 10th hole from 9:25 a.m. to 10:05 a.m. and the team will be paired with Alabama and Missouri.

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

“We shot even par today and moved up a couple spots in the standings, but we have to start better from the first tee. We need to start with some urgency. It will be our last round of the fall and we need to be ready to finish out strong. When you’re not playing great, you’re going to get run over in this league. We’ve been getting beat up pretty good the last two days, so I’d like to see us put together a good round and move past some teams in the final round.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 2):

PlaceTeam/PlayerRd. 1Rd. 2Total
10Texas A&M282280562
T18Sam Bennett6969138
T20Brandon Smith6970139
T34Dan Erickson7071141
T52William Paysse7570145
T56Daniel Rodrigues7472146
Pl.TeamScores (To Par)
1Vanderbilt270-272=542 -18
2Georgia265-279=544 -16
3Auburn273-272=545 -15
4Tennessee274-277=551 -9
5South Carolina279-274=553 -7
6Mississippi State278-276=554 -6
T7Arkansas280-280=560 E
T7Ole Miss279-281=560 E
9Florida280-281=561 +1
10Texas A&M282-280=562 +2
11Alabama276-287=563 +3
12Missouri281-285=566 +6
13Kentucky283-287=570 +10
14LSU290-292=582 +22

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action in Alabama at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via Twitter on @AggieMensGolf.

Most Read

Bryan police have confirmed local rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman, 31, of Bryan was shot...
Hometown rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman shot and killed in Bryan home
No tailgating at Texas A&M football season opener
Texas A&M pauses Monday football practice due to positive COVID-19 tests
A social worker in Mexia has been charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud,...
Limestone County social worker charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud
Celebration of the projected win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Bryan
Celebrations for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take to the streets in Bryan
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
54 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Latest News

A&M Consolidated Libero Gracen Harrell talks with head coach Colten Conner during Consol's...
Harrell is turning setbacks into a comeback at A&M Consolidated
Texas A&M Soccer
Aggies grab share of SEC Regular Season Championship with 2-0 win over Auburn
Texas A&M pauses Monday football practice due to positive COVID-19 tests
Texas A&M pauses Monday football practice due to positive COVID-19 tests
Texas A&M’s Moore and Achane earn SEC honors
Texas A&M’s Moore and Achane earn SEC honors