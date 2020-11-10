BCS Chamber recognizes three outstanding citizens for work in community

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - C.C. Creations owner and CEO Kenny Lawson was named the BCS Chamber of Commerce 2020 Citizen of the Year at Monday night’s annual banquet.

Sgt. Jason James of the Bryan Police Department and Brandi Trujillo of Express Employment Professionals were also recognized.

James was awarded the Chamber’s Volunteer of the Year, while Trujillo took home the Ambassador of the Year honor.

It was a special night honoring community leaders who have worked hard to make Bryan-College Station a better place, while celebrating local businesses and those who have stood out over the past year. To close out the night’s festivities, the spotlight shined on Lawson as he accepted the award the Chamber has given out every year since 1987.

“It’s a great honor," Lawson said. "The list of people on that previous winners is like the who’s who of College Station, so I’m very humbled. I accept this award on behalf of all my employees. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here.”

BCS Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chair Greg Zweiacker says it’s Lawson’s kindness and willingness to always lend a hand to those in need that made the Chamber believe he was the perfect fit for this year’s honor.

“He just gives selflessly of his time and his talents to help other businesses, individuals, and community organizations throughout the Brazos Valley,” Zweiacker said.

Zweiacker says another big reason Lawson received the award was his role in leading Operation Restart to help local businesses through the pandemic. One of its primary missions was to help restaurants and bars develop the best possible health and safety protocols not only so they could reopen, but also ensure consumers would have enough confidence in those businesses to come back for their services.

“We formed a task force and got together all the best practices that we could find," Lawson said. "We reached out to our business leaders and community leaders to say, ‘Hey, we got one shot at this.’ Our citizens are watching. Our community is watching.”

Ultimately, Lawson says it’s the great people who make up his community that drive him to provide all the help he can give.

“We’re very blessed to have what we’ve had," Lawson said. "I’ve been here for 37 years, and so I know most of the people in this community, but also just being able to do my part giving back to the community where I can.”

