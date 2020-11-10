Be Remarkable: Gloria Kennard will be hosting curbside community Thanksgiving meal this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 is changing but not stopping a Brazos Valley Thanksgiving tradition.

For the 32nd year in a row, Gloria Kennard and friends will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal for those wanting a hot meal at the Pleasant Groves Baptist Church at the corner of W. Martin Luther King Jr Street and N Sims Avenue in Bryan.

This year the event will be curbside.

“And that’s going to be a lot of work,” says Kennard. “We can use all the help we can get. We’re going to have turkey and dressing, ham, green beans, and corn and all the trimmings.”

Kennard, 75, and her husband began this ministry out of their home more than three decades ago before it was moved to the church. The Jefferson Award winner is also active in a women’s organization in town, volunteers at a food pantry every week, and is one of the most positive people you’ll ever encounter.

“It’s good to be able to help someone because that’s what God put us all here together for someone because I need you and you need me and we all need the Lord,” said Kennard of Bryan.

Last year an estimated 800 meals were served.

“Gloria now has an army of dedicated donors and volunteers who help her with this tradition, but there is never a doubt about who is in charge. You won’t find anyone with a bigger heart or a more generous soul than Gloria,” said friend Robbie Paul.

“She is a true treasure to the community. Every year, hundreds of her fellow Bryan citizens owe her for their Thanksgiving happiness," said Paul. “She is remarkable in her kindness, generosity, energy, and consistency. She is nothing short of an angel who looks out for others in her community.”

All this and much more is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Gloria Kennard with this week’s Be Remarkable award!

