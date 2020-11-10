Advertisement

Bearkats MBB announces nonconference schedule

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By SHSU Sports Information
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE — The Sam Houston State men’s basketball team will host Rice and play road games against three preseason top 25 teams during the nonconference portion of the 2020-21 season. 

The Bearkats open with a game at SMU on Nov. 25 then head to Lubbock to battle No. 14 Texas Tech in a 1 p.m. contest which will be televised on ESPNU on Nov. 27. Sam Houston State will face Boise State on Nov. 29 at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth to cap a three-game road swing. 

The first home game is against Arlington Baptist at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, then SHSU will play host to Dallas Christian on Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. The Kats will face No. 17 Houston on the road Dec. 9, host Mary Hardin-Baylor at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 and square off against No. 19 Texas on Dec. 16 in Austin. 

“I know I may sound redundant, but it’s one of the toughest, if not the toughest, nonconference schedules we’ve ever put together,” head coach Jason Hooten said. “Three preseason Top 20 opponents, eight newcomers and a pandemic will give us plenty of early season challenges, but we are excited and looking forward to this opportunity.” 

The Bearkats welcome Rice to Johnson Coliseum on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m., then they cap nonconference play on the road at UTRGV on Dec. 21 and face LeTourneau at home on Dec. 29 at 6:30 p.m. 

Due to the current atmosphere surrounding intercollegiate athletics and the COVID-19 global pandemic, fans are encouraged to be aware that opponents and game times are subject to change. 

Single-game tickets will go on sale for both men’s and women’s basketball on Nov. 16 and those can be purchased online or by calling (936) 294-1729. Fans should be aware that no walk-up ticket sales will be permitted this season and that all tickets will need to be purchased in advance. 

Fans should also be aware that new Coliseum protocols will be in place for attendance this season with those details to be released as soon as possible on GoBearkats.com and Sam Houston Athletics' social media channels. 

Southland Conference action is tentatively scheduled to begin on Jan. 2 on the road at Nicholls. The conference home opener will Jan. 13 against Lamar. 

Other home dates include Jan. 16 against Houston Baptist, Jan. 20 against Abilene Christian, Feb. 6 against Nicholls, Feb. 10 against Southeastern Louisiana, Feb. 13 against Central Arkansas, March 3 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the regular season finale against Stephen F. Austin on March 6. 

The other road games are at Southeastern Louisiana (Jan. 6), at Central Arkansas (Jan. 9), at A&M-Corpus Christi (Jan. 27), at SFA (Jan. 30), at Lamar (Feb. 17) at HBU (Feb. 20) and at ACU (Feb. 24).

Most Read

Walk-up COVID-19 kiosks at three different locations across the Texas A&M campus.
One week after Halloween, COVID-19 cases are soaring at Texas A&M
No tailgating at Texas A&M football season opener
Texas A&M pauses Monday football practice due to positive COVID-19 tests
Starting Wednesday, gatherings of more than 10 must be approved by the appropriate dean, vice...
Texas A&M putting new measures in place as COVID-19 cases rise
Bryan police have confirmed local rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman, 31, of Bryan was shot...
Hometown rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman shot and killed in Bryan home
A longtime Bryan restaurant will be closed in 2021.
Downtown Bryan fixture, “Madden’s Casual Gourmet” announces upcoming closure

Latest News

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
SEC announces two more football games: Texas A&M - Tennessee & LSU - Alabama games postponed due to COVID-19
Sam Houston State Basketball
SHSU Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Casas Picks Up Third SEC Weekly Accolade of The Season
Texas A&M Basketball
Aggie Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 13 in AP Preseason Poll