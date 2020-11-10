Bearkats MBB announces nonconference schedule

HUNTSVILLE — The Sam Houston State men’s basketball team will host Rice and play road games against three preseason top 25 teams during the nonconference portion of the 2020-21 season.

The Bearkats open with a game at SMU on Nov. 25 then head to Lubbock to battle No. 14 Texas Tech in a 1 p.m. contest which will be televised on ESPNU on Nov. 27. Sam Houston State will face Boise State on Nov. 29 at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth to cap a three-game road swing.

The first home game is against Arlington Baptist at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, then SHSU will play host to Dallas Christian on Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. The Kats will face No. 17 Houston on the road Dec. 9, host Mary Hardin-Baylor at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 and square off against No. 19 Texas on Dec. 16 in Austin.

“I know I may sound redundant, but it’s one of the toughest, if not the toughest, nonconference schedules we’ve ever put together,” head coach Jason Hooten said. “Three preseason Top 20 opponents, eight newcomers and a pandemic will give us plenty of early season challenges, but we are excited and looking forward to this opportunity.”

The Bearkats welcome Rice to Johnson Coliseum on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m., then they cap nonconference play on the road at UTRGV on Dec. 21 and face LeTourneau at home on Dec. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Due to the current atmosphere surrounding intercollegiate athletics and the COVID-19 global pandemic, fans are encouraged to be aware that opponents and game times are subject to change.

Single-game tickets will go on sale for both men’s and women’s basketball on Nov. 16 and those can be purchased online or by calling (936) 294-1729. Fans should be aware that no walk-up ticket sales will be permitted this season and that all tickets will need to be purchased in advance.

Fans should also be aware that new Coliseum protocols will be in place for attendance this season with those details to be released as soon as possible on GoBearkats.com and Sam Houston Athletics' social media channels.

Southland Conference action is tentatively scheduled to begin on Jan. 2 on the road at Nicholls. The conference home opener will Jan. 13 against Lamar.

Other home dates include Jan. 16 against Houston Baptist, Jan. 20 against Abilene Christian, Feb. 6 against Nicholls, Feb. 10 against Southeastern Louisiana, Feb. 13 against Central Arkansas, March 3 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the regular season finale against Stephen F. Austin on March 6.

The other road games are at Southeastern Louisiana (Jan. 6), at Central Arkansas (Jan. 9), at A&M-Corpus Christi (Jan. 27), at SFA (Jan. 30), at Lamar (Feb. 17) at HBU (Feb. 20) and at ACU (Feb. 24).