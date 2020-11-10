Brazos County sees record turnout for 2020 Election, no cases of voter fraud

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials are still finalizing numbers from last week’s election. County elections officials say things went smoothly during early voting and on election day.

The latest preliminary results for Brazos County show more than 85,000 voters turned out or 70 percent of all registered voters in Brazos County.

Locally there have not been any cases of voter fraud.

“Everything went really smooth," said Trudy Hancock, Brazos County Elections Administrator.

She said they didn’t have any major issues.

“In Texas you have to vote with a photo ID or some form of ID so as far as voting in person you know it ‘s very unlikely that someone would be able to use someone else’s identity to vote," Hancock said.

As states review their final votes to determine our next president there have been questions about under voting. Examples include when someone votes for President but leaves other ballots blank. In Brazos County about 654 peopled only voted in the presidential election.

“We always have those, lots of people sometimes if there’s only one person running in a particular race and it’s the other party then that person won’t receive a vote but you and I were looking earlier we even had some people who did not vote in the presidential race which to me just seems unbelievable," said Hancock.

President Donald Trump and others have raised concerns about widespread voter fraud in key swing states.

Kirby Goidel, the Executive Director of the Texas A&M Public Policy Research Institute said he hasn’t seen enough evidence of that.

“Elections today are cleaner," said Goidel. “They’re more transparent, there are less opportunities to commit fraud than probably anytime in our history and so this idea that there’s widespread voter fraud, there just doesn’t seem to be any evidence of it. Now I’m not going to say it’s not possible."

“I will say that Texas has great security measures to make sure that we do have a fair and accurate election," said Hancock."

“Anytime we have any irregularities which is kind of the term they’re using is irregularities or fraud.. it gives people a reason to question,” said David Hilburn, Brazos County Republican Party Chair.

Brazos County will have their final count of the ballots Tuesday with more provisional and military ballots coming in. Of the more than 6,000 absentee ballots, only about nine were thrown out in Brazos County for technical reasons.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.