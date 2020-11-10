Advertisement

Casas Picks Up Third SEC Weekly Accolade of The Season

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 10, 2020
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Junior Shaine Casas was named Southeastern Conference Male Swimmer of the Week after another outstanding performance, announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon.  Casas earned the accolade for the fourth time in his career and third time this season, after helping the Aggies to a dominant, 180-116 win over TCU.

Casas highlighted the evening with a school- and pool-record breaking performance in the 200 Fly with a time of 1:39.23, becoming the seventh-fastest performer in the history of the event. Casas also aided the 200 Free Relay to a first-place finish.

The McAllen, Texas has tallied seven individual wins and three school records so far this season. In total, Casas has seven individual school records to his name and has been a part of four school-record setting relay teams.

The Aggies return to action, hosting the eighth annual Art Adamson Invite, beginning on Nov. 18th at the Rec Center Natatorium.

