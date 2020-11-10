Advertisement

Cat at Northeast’s highest peak dies after 12 years on duty

Marty has succumbed to ‘an unforeseen illness.’
Marty the cat walks on a boulder outside the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, N.H....
Marty the cat walks on a boulder outside the Mount Washington Observatory in North Conway, N.H. The black Maine coon cat, who has patrolled the Northeast's highest peak for a dozen years as its weather observatory's mascot, has died.(Source: (Source: Ryan Knapp/Mount Washington Observatory via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — A cat who patrolled the highest peak in the northeast U.S. for a dozen years as its weather observatory’s mascot has died.

Marty, a black Maine coon cat, succumbed to “an unforeseen illness,” Mount Washington Summit Operations Manager Rebecca Scholand said in a news release Monday.

“As a past observer who lived on the summit for four years, I can tell you Marty was a special companion, entertainer and so incredibly loved by observers and state park staff and will be sadly missed,” she wrote.

The Mount Washington Observatory staff have had a cat at the 6,288-foot (1,915-meter) summit, called the “home of the world’s worst weather,” since 1932. The observatory had recently shared the news that Marty would retire from the mountain early in 2021.

“The summit feline tradition will continue,” the news release said.

Marty, a shelter cat, won 53% of the Mount Washington Mascot Primary in January 2008, the same time that Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican John McCain won their respective races in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police have confirmed local rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman, 31, of Bryan was shot...
Hometown rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman shot and killed in Bryan home
A social worker in Mexia has been charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud,...
Limestone County social worker charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud
Celebration of the projected win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Bryan
Celebrations for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take to the streets in Bryan
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
54 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District
No tailgating at Texas A&M football season opener
Texas A&M pauses Monday football practice due to positive COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Trump signs sit beside a mailbox as supporters of President Donald Trump set up to protest...
Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Tropical Storm Eta's track shifted to the west Monday afternoon, with some strengthening...
Eta’s track shifts westward as the system churns in the Gulf