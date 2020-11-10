Advertisement

COVID in Context: BCS active cases are rising again. Here’s a look at the peaks and valleys so far.

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Active cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County have been increasing slowly over the past few weeks.

Since the pandemic began locally, county health officials have been tracking the number of active cases per day as a way to track the spread of COVID-19.

Below, see the peaks and valleys of the pandemic in Brazos County, including the highest peak in early July, the lowest valley in mid-August, and a secondary peak in early September.

Brazos Co. active case timeline
Brazos Co. active case timeline(KBTX)

