Eta’s track shifts westward as the system churns in the Gulf

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Tropical Storm Eta churns in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday evening, outer bands of the storm have brought heavy rainfall, strong winds and flooding to portions of Florida.

As of the Monday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center, the forecast track has shifted a bit to the west, bringing the storm closer to the panhandle of Florida by the weekend. As Eta battles drier air, the storm is currently forecasted to remain a tropical storm throughout its trek through the Gulf and potentially weaken into a depression as it moves closer to the Gulf Coast.

Forecast guidance tends to be in agreement on a northward path over the next few days, but longer-range model guidance shows that there are still plenty of details that will need to be hashed out in terms of the exact track of Eta before we are completely finished with the storm.

As Eta sits in an environment that consists of warmer waters and modest upper level winds, re-strengthening is possible through Tuesday. Pockets of dry air should inhibit rapid intensification of the storm, before increasing upper level winds and additional dry air entrainment cause steady weakening through the back half of the week.

Here is the latest information on Eta from the National Hurricane Center:

Location: Maximum Sustained Winds: Movement: Minimum Central Pressure: ~ 155 miles WSW of the Dry Tortugas 50 mph SW at 14 mph 995 mb

Still, no direct impacts look likely to Texas , but keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby this week as we monitor Eta’s progress and position.

Forecast & future evolution of #Eta continues on a muddled path.



Latest forecast from @NHC_Atlantic points this tropical storm due north, with a shift west. Now expected to downgrade to a depression as it drifts the E. Gulf. Computer models struggle for a solution after 48hrs pic.twitter.com/hXspibJOzC — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) November 9, 2020

As we continue to march through the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, two other areas have been tagged by the National Hurricane Center for potential development over the next several days.

These two disturbances will be monitored closely over the next few days for potential development. (KBTX)

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure system in the Central Atlantic have continued to organize Monday afternoon. Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center expect additional development and strengthening over the next few days. The system is forecasted to move to the east, so no impacts to the United States are expected.

Formation chance through 48 hours: 80% Formation chance through 5 days: 90%

A tropical wave is expected to move into the central portion of the Caribbean Sea over the next few days and could form an area of low pressure. This region consists of an environment that is favorable for tropical development with a depression potentially forming by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours: 0% Formation chance through 5 days: 50%

If both of these systems develop, the next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list are Theta and Iota.

The next two names on the official list are Theta and Iota. (KBTX)

