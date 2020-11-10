Advertisement

Harrell is turning setbacks into a comeback at A&M Consolidated

A&M Consolidated Libero Gracen Harrell talks with head coach Colten Conner during Consol's...
A&M Consolidated Libero Gracen Harrell talks with head coach Colten Conner during Consol's match with Brenham.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Overcoming obstacles and adversity is a natural part of sports that builds character. Gracen Harrell for A&M Consolidated Volleyball is a perfect example of turning setbacks into a comeback.

Harrell is a junior on the A&M Consolidated volleyball team and as Head Coach Colten Conner describes, “She’s the backbone to this defense.”

The Libero leads the Tigers in digs this season, but it hasn’t been easy. Harrell has had to deal with chronic back pain from a spine disease that was diagnosed last year.

“I sat out for 12 weeks last year just because we didn’t know what was wrong until I got the diagnosis,” said Harrell.

Conner said he can relate to Harrel, after having surgery on his back a couple of years ago.

“I actually hurt my back in volleyball at adult nationals. I went through surgery. I went through over a year of just pain and misery, so I completely understand what she means by she just wants to play, cause that’s how I was too. It’s very special to see her go out there and do what she can, knowing what she’s going through. It’s phenomenal,” said Conner.

It can sometimes be a delicate balance of knowing when to push through the pain and when to sit on the sidelines.

“There are some days where I come in and I’m just like, this hurts really bad, but I know that I can push through it. And then there are some days that I know that it’s just not worth it,” explained Harrell.

But no matter where Harrell is, Conner said she’s always making an impact. Earlier this year there was an incident that showed this.

“We did have to pull her out for the rest of the game, but it was something that didn’t stop her," said Conner. "She came back on the sideline, she knew she was hurting, but you could hear her on the sidelines the entire time. her energy never stopped. She was always engaged in the game the entire time,” finished Conner.

“I just literally love my team so much. Just getting to go out and play with every single one of them is so fun for me. That’s really what keeps me going is knowing that I get to play with them all the time,” exclaimed Harrell.

Harrell and the Tigers return home for their final game of the season this Friday against Magnolia.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police have confirmed local rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman, 31, of Bryan was shot...
Hometown rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman shot and killed in Bryan home
No tailgating at Texas A&M football season opener
Texas A&M pauses Monday football practice due to positive COVID-19 tests
A social worker in Mexia has been charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud,...
Limestone County social worker charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud
Celebration of the projected win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Bryan
Celebrations for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take to the streets in Bryan
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
54 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

Latest News

Texas A&M Golf
Aggie Golfers Move Up Two Spots at Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate
Texas A&M Soccer
Aggies grab share of SEC Regular Season Championship with 2-0 win over Auburn
Texas A&M pauses Monday football practice due to positive COVID-19 tests
Texas A&M pauses Monday football practice due to positive COVID-19 tests
Texas A&M’s Moore and Achane earn SEC honors
Texas A&M’s Moore and Achane earn SEC honors