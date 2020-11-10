Harrell is turning setbacks into a comeback at A&M Consolidated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Overcoming obstacles and adversity is a natural part of sports that builds character. Gracen Harrell for A&M Consolidated Volleyball is a perfect example of turning setbacks into a comeback.

Harrell is a junior on the A&M Consolidated volleyball team and as Head Coach Colten Conner describes, “She’s the backbone to this defense.”

The Libero leads the Tigers in digs this season, but it hasn’t been easy. Harrell has had to deal with chronic back pain from a spine disease that was diagnosed last year.

“I sat out for 12 weeks last year just because we didn’t know what was wrong until I got the diagnosis,” said Harrell.

Conner said he can relate to Harrel, after having surgery on his back a couple of years ago.

“I actually hurt my back in volleyball at adult nationals. I went through surgery. I went through over a year of just pain and misery, so I completely understand what she means by she just wants to play, cause that’s how I was too. It’s very special to see her go out there and do what she can, knowing what she’s going through. It’s phenomenal,” said Conner.

It can sometimes be a delicate balance of knowing when to push through the pain and when to sit on the sidelines.

“There are some days where I come in and I’m just like, this hurts really bad, but I know that I can push through it. And then there are some days that I know that it’s just not worth it,” explained Harrell.

But no matter where Harrell is, Conner said she’s always making an impact. Earlier this year there was an incident that showed this.

“We did have to pull her out for the rest of the game, but it was something that didn’t stop her," said Conner. "She came back on the sideline, she knew she was hurting, but you could hear her on the sidelines the entire time. her energy never stopped. She was always engaged in the game the entire time,” finished Conner.

“I just literally love my team so much. Just getting to go out and play with every single one of them is so fun for me. That’s really what keeps me going is knowing that I get to play with them all the time,” exclaimed Harrell.

Harrell and the Tigers return home for their final game of the season this Friday against Magnolia.

