Local chef Peter Madden is putting a twist on a comfort food classic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan/College Station chef Peter Madden has a new restaurant in College Station called “Mad MELT,” and it’s taking the grilled cheese to the next level.

In the former home of Mad Taco in North College Station, sits Peter Madden’s newest concept “Mad MELT," which is sure to make people go “mad” for elevated grilled cheese sandwiches, french fries, and soups.

“Mad MELT” owner Peter Madden went in the direction of grilled cheeses because the sandwich gives him a blank canvas to work with and an untapped area in the local market.

“This was an opportunity to do something different over here that we didn’t have in the market even in College Station or Bryan and that’s grilled cheeses,” said Madden.

The menu features 11 different types of “melts" otherwise known as grilled cheeses, which are constructed on focaccia bread and cut in easily dippable slices.

The melts range in taste and flavors from “The Bayou,"- Havarti, cheddar, bayou spread, and blackened shrimp- to “The Stratta”- Provolone, garlic-herb spread, olive spread, roasted tomato, salami, pepperoni, procutti- and to “The MAD melt"- Havarti, cheddar, avocado, and bacon.

If you missed us this morning on #BVTM, tune in on First News at Four for an inside look at Peter Maddens newest concept MAD melt! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The melts come with a cup of soup and the soups vary from Crawfish Bisque, Tomato Bisque, Chicken Tortilla and more.

Additionally, the new concept also has different types of margaritas from Mad Taco and fun flavors of french fries.

“Mad MELT” is located at 404 Jane St #400 in College Station by the Embassy Suites, Hilton College Station and Bank of America.

It is currently open Tuesday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Madden plans to continue operating Mad Taco in South College Station at 1664 Greens Prairie Road while operating Mad MELT.

Madden says he is grateful over the last several months for the support he has received from the community.

“None of this would be possible without them supporting Mad Taco and supporting me and my efforts, so thank you, everyone," said Madden.

MAD melt officially opens today in College Station! Fallon Appleton KBTX has the details on the new restaurant on Tuesday’s #BVTM! Posted by KBTX Media on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.