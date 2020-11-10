Advertisement

Missing teen since September could be in Bryan, College Station

Amarriea Reagor, 16, was last seen on Sept. 26
Nov. 10, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities believe a missing teen from Frisco could be in the Bryan College Station area.

Amarriea Reagor, 16, was last seen on Sept. 26.

The 16-year-old has black hair, brown eyes, is 5′5″, and weighs 215 lbs.

If you have seen Reagor or know of her location, contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010

