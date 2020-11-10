Missing teen since September could be in Bryan, College Station
Amarriea Reagor, 16, was last seen on Sept. 26
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities believe a missing teen from Frisco could be in the Bryan College Station area.
Amarriea Reagor, 16, was last seen on Sept. 26.
The 16-year-old has black hair, brown eyes, is 5′5″, and weighs 215 lbs.
If you have seen Reagor or know of her location, contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010
