Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine receives designated fast track from FDA

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Novavax vaccine is the latest company to get fast track designation from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This is the same company that will use the FUJIFILM Diosynth biotechnologies and the Texas A&M Innovation Center to help manufacture their product.

Getting a fast track designation allows the review process of the clinical program to be sped up.

A statement released by Gregory M. Glenn M.D. President of Research and Development for Novavax says:

“The FDA’s decision to grant Fast Track Designation for NVX-CoV2373 reflects the urgent need for a safe and effective vaccine to prevent COVID-19, and we look forward to working closely with the agency to accelerate access to this vaccine. While the regulatory review of this clinical program will be expedited, Novavax remains committed to a data-driven and scientifically rigorous approach in demonstrating safety and efficacy, which we believe will support confidence in the vaccine in the U.S. and globally.”

Novavax expects to begin phase 3 of clinical trials in the U.S and Mexico by the end of this month. The company is in phase 3 of the trial in the UK and hopes to have more data by early next year.

The Fujifilm Texas A&M Innovation Center is one stop in the process of helping Novavax create a COVID-19 vaccine.

“They will then ship it to a fill-finish facility which will then take the antigen that they make along with the adjuvant that is specific that Novavax has, pull those together in the proper concentration and then fill vials,” said William Jay Treat, Principal Inspector of Texas A&M Center for Innovation and Advanced Manufacturing Development (CIADM).

Treat says the facility has the capability to produce around 20 million doses per month.

“There are some losses in the manufacturing process so if they actually produce 20 million doses they might not get a whole 20 million but it will be relatively close,” said Treat “If it’s 5X or 10X then they would create 2 million vials so that you would have multi-use vials.”

Treat says it will still take time before this is made available to the public but a process that can take years is happening in months thanks to everyone working together.

“I think this collaboration between universities, public companies, and the federal government is something we should really consider modeling for future drugs to try to make this work better,” said Treat.

