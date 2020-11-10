Advertisement

Pitts Named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Nov. 10, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Texas A&M’s Destiny Pitts was named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

The annual award is in its fourth year, and recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

Pitts was deemed immediately eligible by the NCAA on Oct. 22. The Detroit native spent the first three seasons of her career at Minnesota, where she earned All-Big Ten honors and was the consensus Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2017-18.

Pitts, who was named to the award’s watch list last season, joins All-American Chennedy Carter as the only A&M players to be associated with the award.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In early February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In early March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five.

For complete coverage of Texas A&M Women’s Basketball, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @AggieWBB (Twitter), @aggiewbb (Instagram) and @AggieWomensHoops (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

