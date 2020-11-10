Advertisement

Pizza Hut adds Beyond Meat to its menu

Pizza Hut has added Beyond Meat to its menu.
Pizza Hut has added Beyond Meat to its menu.(Source: Pizza Hut via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pizza Hut has added Beyond Meat’s plant-based Italian sausage to its menu to become the first pizza chain in the U.S. to offer plant-based meat pizza.

With the pandemic forcing some meat plants to reduce operations – and some to close altogether – traditional meat has gotten more expensive.

Several quick-serve restaurant chains have unveiled plant-based meat substitutions on their menus, including Burger King.

The Impossible Whopper became wildly popular when Burger King introduced the plant-based burger last year.

At Pizza Hut, you have two options: either a cheese pizza or a veggie pizza, both topped with the plant-based sausage crumble.

Pizza Hut said the options are available for “a limited time starting November 10, 2020 while supplies last in all traditional Pizza Hut locations in the United States,” and at “select participating Pizza Hut Express locations.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No tailgating at Texas A&M football season opener
Texas A&M pauses Monday football practice due to positive COVID-19 tests
Walk-up COVID-19 kiosks at three different locations across the Texas A&M campus.
One week after Halloween, COVID-19 cases are soaring at Texas A&M
Starting Wednesday, gatherings of more than 10 must be approved by the appropriate dean, vice...
Texas A&M putting new measures in place as COVID-19 cases rise
Bryan police have confirmed local rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman, 31, of Bryan was shot...
Hometown rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman shot and killed in Bryan home
A longtime Bryan restaurant will be closed in 2021.
Downtown Bryan fixture, “Madden’s Casual Gourmet” announces upcoming closure

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden defends health care law as high court mulls its fate
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., second from right, talks with the newly...
McConnell, Schumer to lead, but Senate majority uncertain
Rep. Ted Yoho reacts to election results
Dad builds a backyard roller coaster while in quarantine.
Bored dad builds backyard roller coaster