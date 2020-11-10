Advertisement

Record-setting 29th named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season forms in the Atlantic

This is the latest in the calendar year that the Atlantic has had two named storms simultaneously since November 1932
A record-breaking 29th named storm has formed in the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
By Shel Winkley
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed Monday evening. As of 9pm CT, the National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories and forecasts for Subtropical Storm Theta. The old seasonal record for Atlantic named storms was 28, set back in the 2005 season.

As of the first update, here is the latest on Theta:

LocationMaximum Wind SpeedMovementPressure
995 miles southwest of the Azores50 mpheast at 15 mph1000 mb

Theta formed on a cold front that is slowly starting to wash out over the Atlantic. It is classified as a “subtropical” system due to the wind being displaced away from the center of this area of low pressure. As that front dissipates, the National Hurricane Center anticipates it to take on more classic characteristics to evolve into a tropical storm Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Eta continues to slowly drift through the Eastern Gulf of Mexico as it is pushed around by weak steering currents off the coasts of Florida and Cuba. It is expected to move north through the week, and could dissipate to a tropical depression or remnant low before reaching the Gulf Coast later this weekend.

