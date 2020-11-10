Record-setting 29th named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season forms in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed Monday evening. As of 9pm CT, the National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories and forecasts for Subtropical Storm Theta. The old seasonal record for Atlantic named storms was 28, set back in the 2005 season.

Subtropical Storm #Theta has formed in the subtropical Atlantic - the record-setting 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season to date. Old seasonal record for Atlantic named storms was 28 set in 2005. pic.twitter.com/n7MlvApeqp — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 10, 2020

As of the first update, here is the latest on Theta:

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Pressure 995 miles southwest of the Azores 50 mph east at 15 mph 1000 mb

Theta formed on a cold front that is slowly starting to wash out over the Atlantic. It is classified as a “subtropical” system due to the wind being displaced away from the center of this area of low pressure. As that front dissipates, the National Hurricane Center anticipates it to take on more classic characteristics to evolve into a tropical storm Tuesday.

“Thetas structure has evolved from a frontal cyclone to a subtropical cyclone, though a frontal boundary remains nearby on the northeast side of the circulation. This boundary is expected to gradually dissipate and Theta is expected to fully transition to a tropical storm in 24 hours as convection erodes the upper-level cyclonic flow overhead.”

Tropical Storm Eta continues to slowly drift through the Eastern Gulf of Mexico as it is pushed around by weak steering currents off the coasts of Florida and Cuba. It is expected to move north through the week, and could dissipate to a tropical depression or remnant low before reaching the Gulf Coast later this weekend.

