SEC announces two more football games: Texas A&M - Tennessee & LSU - Alabama games postponed due to COVID-19

BIRMHAMING, Alabama -- The Texas A&M at Tennessee and Alabama at LSU football games of November 14 have been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the LSU and Texas A&M football programs, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”

It was announced Monday that the Auburn at Mississippi State game of November 14 has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mississippi State football program.

The Auburn at Mississippi State and Texas A&M at Tennessee games have been tentatively rescheduled for December 12. Because LSU has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include December 19 as a playing date.

The SEC's COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

In a statement from Texas A&M, Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said, "Since the beginning of COVID-19, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff has been our number one priority. Throughout the last several months, we have been reminded how important it is to be flexible and nimble, because this scenario was expected to happen. While we are disappointed we are not able to play this weekend, we are appreciative of the SEC’s foresight to build in the flexibility that allows us to reschedule the Tennessee game.

We currently have three active cases within our football program, including two who traveled with the team to South Carolina, and one who did not travel to South Carolina because of a positive test on November 5. The nature of away game travel (flights, meals, lodging, locker room, etc.) naturally leads to an increase in the number of student-athletes, coaches and staff who meet the criteria for mandatory quarantine based on contact tracing guidelines. We are asking everyone around our university community to stay vigilant and follow all of the safety protocols and best practices as we approach the end of the fall sports seasons," ."

Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher added, “First, and foremost, is the health and safety of our players in our football program. I would never jeopardize their well-being and we will continue to follow all protocols. Our football team roster has fallen below the SEC threshold in order to compete this week due to two players testing positive for COVID, the contact tracing associated with the road trip, to go along with the players who have opted out and who are injured. We look forward to getting back out there because our team has been practicing and playing well.”