Texas A&M’s Mond Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas – Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention after his record-breaking performance in Saturday’s 48-3 victory at South Carolina, SPORTyler announced Tuesday morning.

Mond posted his fifth career record as he threw his 68th touchdown in the Maroon & White. The senior quarterback finished the game in Columbia with 224 passing yards and 34 rushing yards. Mond now holds the all-time program records for career passing TDs (68), passing yards (8,847), completions (730), attempts (1,243) and total offense (10,273).

The San Antonio native racked up five total touchdowns against the Gamecocks, four through the air and one on the ground marking the 16th time to score a passing and rushing touchdown in the same game.

This weekend, Mond and the Aggies travel to Knoxville for a 2:30 p.m. contest against Tennessee to be aired on ESPN.

