Viral challenge thanks service members on Veterans Day

A viral challenge is thanking service members during the pandemic
By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Most years there are a lot of options to celebrate Veterans Day. While many of them were canceled because of the pandemic, there are still ways to show your support.

USAA and The Mission Continues are partnering with an #HonorThroughAction social media challenge. Just draw a letter V on your palm with the initials of a veteran, snap a photo and share it with the hashtag.

“What we want to do is fill the day with recognition and celebration of those who’ve served our country,” said USAA’s Assistant Vice President for Military Advocacy, Mike Kelly.

“For us, Veterans Day is as much about recognizing veterans' past service as much as it is about recognizing they’re continued service and what they’re doing today, particularly stepping up in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mary Beth Bruggeman, President of The Mission Continues. The organization helps veterans connect with under-served areas of their community and give back.

While there aren’t any service platoons in the Brazos Valley, there are platoons in Houston and Austin.

