Fall feel returns soon!

Sub-freezing temperatures are being felt across the Panhandle to start Tuesday, a sign that changes are on the way even for us down in Southeast Texas. For now, we start the day muggy, with temperatures well into the 60s. More fog/mist/drizzle is possible on the morning drive, and we’ll keep an eye on the radar throughout the early afternoon for something a little heavier. Right now, that chance doesn’t look great - about a 20-30% chance you see more than a trace of precip today.

Drier, cooler air filters into the area this evening especially, which should have most of us waking up in the 40s and 50s to start Veterans Day. It’ll be a very pleasant finish with temperatures in the 70s, and we’ll coast back to about 80 degrees each afternoon headed into the weekend, with overnight lows coming back up ever so slightly. Our next disturbance rolls through early Saturday, bringing our next (modest at best) chance for rain, but most of the weekend should be dry. That looks to pack at least a little more of a fall punch, dipping many of us back down into the 40s by early next week.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before noon. High: 81. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph late.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 55. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 77. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 55. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

