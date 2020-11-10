Aggie Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 13 in AP Preseason Poll

NEW YORK – Texas A&M Women’s Basketball ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll announced Tuesday.

The Aggies return four starters, including All-Southeastern Conference first teamer N’dea Jones. Jones led the SEC in rebounds per game (11.7) and total rebounds (351). Also returning are Ciera Johnson, Kayla Wells and Aaliyah Wilson who have a combined 148 starts for A&M.

The squad features familiar faces in Anna Dreimane, McKinzie Green and sophomore transfer Jordan Nixon. The Aggies received word in October that All-Big 10 performer, Destiny Pitts, would be immediately eligible for the upcoming season.

This is the 13th time the Maroon & White have been featured in the preseason AP poll, and the 11th in the top 15. A&M has spent 270 total weeks in the ranking, and are currently on a 28-week streak, dating back to January, 21, 2019.

South Carolina sits atop the preseason ranking accompanied by three other SEC teams.

The Aggies schedule will be announced at a later date, as the women’s basketball season is set to begin nationally on Nov. 25.