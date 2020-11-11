Aggie Golfers Finish Eighth at Jerry Pate National

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team placed eighth against the all-Southeastern Conference field at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, which concluded Tuesday at the Old Overton Country Club outside of Birmingham, Alabama.

The Aggies rose two spots in the final round and finished the three-day tournament at 1-over par. On Tuesday, the Aggies used a 1-under 279 to leapfrog Mississippi State and Florida into eighth place. Auburn, Georgia and Vanderbilt claimed the tri-championship at 19-under par, followed by Tennessee (-11) and Ole Miss (-6) to round out the top five.

Junior Sam Bennett was the Aggies' low scorer for the third straight day as he carded a 2-under 68 in a round that featured three birdies and 14 pars and just a single bogey. Bennett, from nearby Madisonville, Texas, finished in a tie for 12th on the player leaderboard (69-69-68, -4).

Also turning counting scores in the final round were senior Dan Erickson with a 1-under 69 and senior Brandon Smith with an even-par 70, while sophomore William Paysse and freshman Daniel Rodrigues contributed scores of 2-over 72.

On the final player leaderboard, Smith tied for 19th at 1-under (69-70-70), Erickson tied for 29th at even par (70-71-69), Paysse tied for 50th at 7-over (75-70-72) and Rodrigues placed 54th at 8-over (74-72-72).

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

"We didn’t play well enough for long enough to really make an impact against this field of teams. We would play well for stretches, but we couldn’t get any momentum. We got off to a better start today, which was a positive, and I thought the guys battled hard all three days. We didn’t do a good job of putting. We put ourselves in position at times, but couldn’t score the ball consistently.

(On finishing the fall schedule) “We played three tournaments against talented fields on some difficult courses. We did a lot of good things that we can build on and found some things that we need to work on. I need to do a better job of preparing the guys in practice to be a great team on the road. We’re going to get back to work and look at everything A-to-Z. I know this team is capable of more than we showed this fall and I look forward to spring season.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Final):

Place Team R1 R2 R3 Total 8 Texas A&M 282 280 279 841 (+1) T12 Sam Bennett 69 69 68 206 (-4) T19 Brandon Smith 69 70 70 209 (-1) T29 Dan Erickson 70 71 69 210 (E) T50 William Paysse 75 70 72 217 (+7) 54 Daniel Rodrigues 74 72 72 218 (+8)