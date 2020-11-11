Advertisement

Aggie Golfers Finish Eighth at Jerry Pate National

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team placed eighth against the all-Southeastern Conference field at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, which concluded Tuesday at the Old Overton Country Club outside of Birmingham, Alabama.

The Aggies rose two spots in the final round and finished the three-day tournament at 1-over par. On Tuesday, the Aggies used a 1-under 279 to leapfrog Mississippi State and Florida into eighth place. Auburn, Georgia and Vanderbilt claimed the tri-championship at 19-under par, followed by Tennessee (-11) and Ole Miss (-6) to round out the top five.

Junior Sam Bennett was the Aggies' low scorer for the third straight day as he carded a 2-under 68 in a round that featured three birdies and 14 pars and just a single bogey. Bennett, from nearby Madisonville, Texas, finished in a tie for 12th on the player leaderboard (69-69-68, -4).

Also turning counting scores in the final round were senior Dan Erickson with a 1-under 69 and senior Brandon Smith with an even-par 70, while sophomore William Paysse and freshman Daniel Rodrigues contributed scores of 2-over 72.

On the final player leaderboard, Smith tied for 19th at 1-under (69-70-70), Erickson tied for 29th at even par (70-71-69), Paysse tied for 50th at 7-over (75-70-72) and Rodrigues placed 54th at 8-over (74-72-72).

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

"We didn’t play well enough for long enough to really make an impact against this field of teams. We would play well for stretches, but we couldn’t get any momentum. We got off to a better start today, which was a positive, and I thought the guys battled hard all three days.  We didn’t do a good job of putting. We put ourselves in position at times, but couldn’t score the ball consistently.

(On finishing the fall schedule) “We played three tournaments against talented fields on some difficult courses. We did a lot of good things that we can build on and found some things that we need to work on. I need to do a better job of preparing the guys in practice to be a great team on the road. We’re going to get back to work and look at everything A-to-Z. I know this team is capable of more than we showed this fall and I look forward to spring season.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Final):

PlaceTeamR1R2R3Total
8Texas A&M282280279841 (+1)
T12Sam Bennett696968206 (-4)
T19Brandon Smith697070209 (-1)
T29Dan Erickson707169210 (E)
T50William Paysse757072217 (+7)
54Daniel Rodrigues747272218 (+8)
Pl.TeamScores (To Par)
T1Auburn273-272-276=821 -19
T1Georgia265-279-277=821 -19
T1Vanderbilt270-272-279=821 -19
4Tennessee274-277-278=829 -11
5Ole Miss279-281-274=834 -6
6Arkansas280-280-277=837 -3
7South Carolina279-274-285=838 -2
8Texas A&M282-280-279=841 +1
9Mississippi State278-276-288=842 +2
10Florida280-281-285=846 +6
11Missouri281-285-284=850 +10
12Alabama276-287-288=851 +11
13LSU290-292-283=865 +25
14Kentucky283-287-296=866 +26

Most Read

Walk-up COVID-19 kiosks at three different locations across the Texas A&M campus.
One week after Halloween, COVID-19 cases are soaring at Texas A&M
No tailgating at Texas A&M football season opener
Texas A&M pauses Monday football practice due to positive COVID-19 tests
Starting Wednesday, gatherings of more than 10 must be approved by the appropriate dean, vice...
Texas A&M putting new measures in place as COVID-19 cases rise
Bryan police have confirmed local rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman, 31, of Bryan was shot...
Hometown rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman shot and killed in Bryan home
A longtime Bryan restaurant will be closed in 2021.
Downtown Bryan fixture, “Madden’s Casual Gourmet” announces upcoming closure

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
Pitts Named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List
(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
SEC announces two more football games: Texas A&M - Tennessee & LSU - Alabama games postponed due to COVID-19
Sam Houston State Basketball
SHSU Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule
Sam Houston State Basketball
Bearkats MBB announces nonconference schedule