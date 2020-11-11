Advertisement

Aggieland Outfitters profit share Wednesday benefiting “Aggie Rings for Veterans” Fund

By Karla Castillo
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Outfitters is hosting a profit share event on Veterans Day. A portion of the proceeds from Wednesday’s sales will go to the “Aggie Rings for Veterans” Fund. The nonprofit provides Aggie Rings to veterans.

One of the store directors says they hosted the first Veterans Day profit share last year and were able to raise enough money for one Aggie Ring for a veteran. This year, they’re hoping to raise enough money for two rings.

“These men and women mean so much to us. These are the people that go and sacrifice so much and ask for nothing in return. And to us, it just means so much that we want to find any opportunity we can to give back them," said Cole Geist with Aggieland Outfitters.

The profit share is being held all day Wednesday, November 11 at both College Station store locations and online. The store also offers a military discount year round.

