Allen Academy Middle, Upper School to go virtual

After several COVID-19 positives, administration decided to go virtual
(Clay Falls)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy’s Head of School Mike Notaro has announced that the Middle and Upper school classes are going virtual.

In an announcement sent to parents, Notaro said within the past few days two faculty members and three students have tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result of contact tracing, 33 individuals in the Middle and Upper school are in quarantine.

“Starting Nov. 12, we will voluntarily begin conducting only our Middle and Upper School classes virtually, out of an abundance of caution,” said Notaro in the statement. “This will continue until the Thanksgiving break, and we anticipate returning to on-campus education for the Middle and Upper School on Monday, Nov. 30.”

The Lower School and Pre-School students and faculty will continue in-person school on campus until Nov. 20, when Thanksgiving break begins.

“We understand that this adjustment will cause a number of issues for a number of our families, but unfortunately, we feel this is the best avenue to follow and do our best to keep our families as safe as possible,” said Notaro.

Notaro also noted that school notification regarding COVID-19 will only come from him or Nurse Hoffman.

