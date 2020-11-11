A&M Consolidated girls basketball defeats Navasota 60-33

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team beat Navasota 60-33 at the newly-renovated Rattler Gym Tuesday night.

Sarah Hathorn for the Lady Tigers started the scoring with a three-pointer. Navasota tried keeping things close early on, but Consol started pulling away. Hathorn scored at the first-half buzzer to take a 31-12 lead at the break. Hathorn finished with a game-high 26 points. Freshman Kira Merrell had 24 points for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Rattlers will stay at home on Friday to host another 5A opponent, Montgomery. Consol will travel to Conroe next Tuesday.

