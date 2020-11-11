Bellville headed to regional finals after 3 set win over Robinson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bellville Bramanette volleyball team advanced to the Class 4A Regional Finals after a 25-9, 25-13, & 25-16 win over the Robinson Rockets Tuesday night at Tiger Gym at A&M Consolidated High School.

Bellville will now face China Spring in the Regional Finals after the Lady Cougars beat Huffman-Hargrave in five sets, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, & 15-13.

