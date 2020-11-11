Advertisement

Bob Brick wins CS council seat by five votes, Bryan ISD Prop. A approved

Bob Brick and Jason Cornelius recently spoke at a candidate forum talking about issues the...
Bob Brick and Jason Cornelius recently spoke at a candidate forum talking about issues the hospitality industry is facing.(Clay Falls)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All Brazos County votes have been counted in the 2020 General and Special Elections, according to Trudy Hancock, Brazos County Elections Administrator.

The closest race was for College Station city council Place 1. Incumbent Bob Brick won the seat over Jason Cornelius. Brick received 15,395 (50.01%) votes, while Cornelius had 15,390 (49.99%) votes.

This will be Brick’s second term of office. He was a long-time faculty member at Blinn College and Texas A&M where he’s currently a research scientist.

Another race that was too close to call on election night was Bryan ISD’s proposed $175 million bond. The final count showed 17,037 (50.40%) votes in favor of the bond and 16,764 (49.60%) votes against it.

The bond will fund a third intermediate school in the district and an expansion for Rudder High School. It will also pay for new buses, fence upgrades at Merrill Green Stadium, new public announcement systems for every school, eight roof replacements, and fine arts program upgrades.

