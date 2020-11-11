Brown announces 7 new recruit signings for Bearkat Soccer

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- The Sam Houston State soccer teams has added seven new recruits for the 2021 fall season, head coach Tom Brown announced Wednesday.

Inking Letters of Intent for the Bearkats were:

• Avery Burchett | Tompkins HS | Katy

• Dana Hanson | New Braunfels HS | New Braunfels

• Laerke Holst | Romalt IF | Ulstrup, Denmark

• Summer Knox | Liberty HS | Frisco

• Maya McCallum | Magnolia West HS | Magnolia

• Bella Tway | Cinco Ranch HS | Katy

• Erika Wilson | Champion HS | Fair Oaks Ranch

Signees

Avery Burchett | Tompkins HS | Katy

Burchett is a four-year varsity player for coach Jarrett Shipman at Tompkins High School in Katy. She is a three-time Class 6A first-team all-state selection, three-time first-team District 19-6A honoree and was on the UIL State All-Tournament Team in 2018 when Tompkins made it to the state finals. The daughter of Toni and Mike Burchett was the 2019 District 19-6A defensive most valuable player.

“Avery is a very accomplished defender who can play anywhere along the back line,” head coach Tom Brown said. “Her anticipation to recognize what is happening and organize her teammates to solve it, is second to none. I feel she also has good ideas about how to transition to the attack after winning the ball.”

Dana Hanson | New Braunfels HS | New Braunfels

Hanson is a four-year varsity player for coach Eric Norris at New Braunfels High School. She is a two-time first-team all-district selection and midfielder of the year. She was named second-team all-state and first-team all-region. The daughter of Jenifer Hanson is a three-time academic all-district honoree.

“I have known Dana for a long time having worked with her when she first entered the ODP program,” Brown said. “She is a very good winner of the ball in the midfield and is also a strong attacker. I think she can help take our midfield to another level.”

Laerke Holst | Romalt IF | Ulstrup, Denmark

Holst plays for Romalt IF in Denmark’s 1st Division Senior league and was the team’s new player of the year last season. In 2017-18 she played for Vejle Boldklub in the Senior Elite Division Qualification League and has also played for Vejle College of Sport, which made a national championship appearance and Viborg, which is Denmark’s Top Youth League U18 DM. She is the daughter of Marianne and Mogens Holst.

“Laerke has a lot of experience playing in the goal at a high level in Denmark,” Brown said. “She has great technical skills with her ability to catch high and low balls and has very good distribution. In our conversations, I have found her to be a very determined player who wants to improve and also has the experience to organize the defense.”

Summer Knox | Liberty HS | Frisco

Knox is a four-year varsity player for coach Kyle Beggs at Liberty High School in Frisco. She was a second-team all-district selection and plays for FC Dallas 02G Red, which is ranked No. 1 in Region 3 and No. 9 in the nation. She is the daughter of Patricia White and William Knox.

“We found Summer to be a terrific player with the ball and that she had a great attacking attitude,” Brown said. “I like her ability to be creative on the ball and find her teammates with the ball to bring them into the game.”

Maya McCallum | Magnolia West HS | Magnolia

McCallum is a four-year varsity player at Magnolia West High School. She is a two-time first-team all-district selection and was named to the second team in 2017. She was the all-district offensive MVP in 2018 and is a three-time all-district academic team honoree. She is the daughter of Heather and Neil McCallum.

“Maya is a very knowledgeable player who reads the game very well,” Brown. “I think she deals with pressure on the field very well and can solve it without giving the ball away. She is a very dedicated player, and she will fit into our style of play very well.”

Bella Tway | Cinco Ranch HS | Katy

Tway is a four-year varsity player at Cinco Ranch High School in Katy for head coach Claudia Monagas. She was a second-team all-district selection as a sophomore and helped lead Cinco Ranch to the state semifinals. She was a first-team all-district selection as a junior and was the team’s defensive MVP. She is the daughter of Vickie and Bill Tway.

“I have been able to see Bella play quite a bit (before COVID) and have been impressed with her defensive instincts and her ability to get forward,” Brown said. “I am excited about Bella transitioning into our team.”

Erika Wilson | Champion HS | Fair Oaks Ranch

Wilson plays for coach Kara Walters at Champion High School in Boerne. She was honorable mention all-district in 2017 and was first-team all-district in 2018. She plays club for Classics Elite ECNL, which was a national qualifier in 2019. She is the daughter of Melissa and Travis Wilson.

“Erika is a quality midfielder who is very good at moving the ball around and organizing her team’s attack,” Brown said. “She has the ability to have an immediate impact when she steps into a game. I am more impressed with her every time I see her play.”