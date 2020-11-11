Advertisement

Bryan elementary school honors Veterans


Navarro Elementary School Veterans Day Parade
Navarro Elementary School Veterans Day Parade(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Navarro Elementary School held its first-ever Veterans parade in honor of Veterans Day.

Due to the pandemic, the school could not have their traditional Veterans Day luncheon, so a staff member came up with the parade idea instead, according to Navarro Principal Sara Rueda.

During the event service members of the local community and also family members of students and staff were recognized and honored.

The parade was an opportunity to educate students about who veterans are and flag etiquette.

The event made it all very real for the 400 kids of Navarro- pre-kindergarten through fourth grade- to understand, according to Rueda.

“Seeing the Veterans come through and also the relationship we have with the veterans," said Rueda.

"Whether it was my teacher’s dad that came through not knowing that ‘Oh I didn’t know that Miss Riley’s dad was a Veteran,’ so it was a great eye-opening experience for all of us,” said Rueda

The students all even had T-shirts, which were donated by Pastor Sam Hill from Alexander United Methodist Church.

Rueda says the event was a huge success and they already plan to have it next year, but even bigger and better.

