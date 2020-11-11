Bryan ISD shares next steps after $175 million bond narrowly passes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD is moving forward with $175 million in bond projects after voters narrowly approved it in the November Election

Final numbers this week show the bond passed by only 273 votes.

“I would say thank you and we’re really very excited to begin the work because not only are we taking care of our students and our teachers with the main projects in this bond but we’re also stimulating the local economy,” said Dr. Christie Whitbeck, Bryan ISD Superintendent.

“I think that Bryan ISD did a really good job about advertising and kind of promoting the bond and then explaining why it’s not a tax increase,” said JoAnn Stanton, a Bryan ISD Parent who has a Kindergartener here.

She’s especially excited to have a third intermediate school be built.

”You know smaller campuses are better," said Stanton.

Superintendent Whitbeck said they’ll now start moving forward to address the projects covered by the bond.

”The first one the community will see will be the renovation here to SFA and that’s right behind us here in the old high school, used to be middle school we will be gutting out part of the back part of that building and creating 10 new classrooms," Whitbeck said.

Whitbeck added the bond will have a big impact on the district.

“This bond is very well rounded. It affects every school, every facility in our district. Actually as you drive by you can see a sign that will tell you exactly what’s taking place," said Whitbeck.

“We’re excited in the fact that the district can move forward.. The needs are still here, the roofs are still leaking, if it doesn’t pass we’re running, we need more space for students, those needs don’t change," said Mark McCall, Bryan ISD School Board President.

Stanton was pleased so many voters cast their ballot.

“I think Bryan ISD is doing a wonderful job," said Stanton.

The district hopes to start construction on a new intermediate school and transportation facility by summer. BISD has around 15,860 enrolled as of Wednesday.

