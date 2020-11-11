Calvert ISD inviting community to attend Facilities Needs meeting

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert ISD is looking to upgrade some facilities in the future and is asking the community for input.

Members of the community can join the meeting either in person at the gymnasium or on zoom.

On Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. the meeting will begin by discussing the needs of facilities in the district.

Calvert ISD will be creating a Facilities Needs Committee to discuss the conditions of the facilities and to seek input... Posted by Calvert ISD on Monday, November 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.