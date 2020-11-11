Advertisement

College Station volleyball holds off Brenham in 5 sets

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Brenham 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 15-13 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The match was back and forth all night. College Station tied things up at 18 in the first set on a vicious kill from Ana De La Garza. The Lady Cougars would tie things back up at 20 and eventually hold on to win game one 25-23. The Cubettes jumped out to a 9-4 lead in game two, but College Station rallied to win 25-21 and go up two sets to none. Brenham answered winning the next two sets and forcing an intense game five, which the Lady Cougars won 15-13.

Entering tonight, Brenham, College Station, and Magnolia West all had a 9-3 record for the final three spots in the playoffs out of District 19-5A. College Station’s win moves the Cougars to 10-3 in district play and a higher playoff seed than Brenham with just one regular-season match left.

The Lady Cougars will wrap up the regular season on Friday at Katy Paetow. The Cubettes will play at Rudder on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walk-up COVID-19 kiosks at three different locations across the Texas A&M campus.
One week after Halloween, COVID-19 cases are soaring at Texas A&M
No tailgating at Texas A&M football season opener
Texas A&M pauses Monday football practice due to positive COVID-19 tests
Starting Wednesday, gatherings of more than 10 must be approved by the appropriate dean, vice...
Texas A&M putting new measures in place as COVID-19 cases rise
Bryan police have confirmed local rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman, 31, of Bryan was shot...
Hometown rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman shot and killed in Bryan home
A longtime Bryan restaurant will be closed in 2021.
Downtown Bryan fixture, “Madden’s Casual Gourmet” announces upcoming closure

Latest News

Navasota hosted A&M Consolidated at their newly-renovated Rattler Gym.
A&M Consolidated girls basketball defeats Navasota 60-33
Texas A&M’s Mond Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention
Texas A&M’s Mond Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention
Aggie Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 13 in AP Preseason Poll
Aggie Women’s Basketball Ranked No. 13 in AP Preseason Poll
2020 Brazos Valley High School Volleyball Playoff Pairings & Results