College Station volleyball holds off Brenham in 5 sets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Brenham 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 15-13 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The match was back and forth all night. College Station tied things up at 18 in the first set on a vicious kill from Ana De La Garza. The Lady Cougars would tie things back up at 20 and eventually hold on to win game one 25-23. The Cubettes jumped out to a 9-4 lead in game two, but College Station rallied to win 25-21 and go up two sets to none. Brenham answered winning the next two sets and forcing an intense game five, which the Lady Cougars won 15-13.

Entering tonight, Brenham, College Station, and Magnolia West all had a 9-3 record for the final three spots in the playoffs out of District 19-5A. College Station’s win moves the Cougars to 10-3 in district play and a higher playoff seed than Brenham with just one regular-season match left.

The Lady Cougars will wrap up the regular season on Friday at Katy Paetow. The Cubettes will play at Rudder on Friday.

