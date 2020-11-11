Community starts fundraiser to help local restaurant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members are coming to the rescue of a local eatery hit hard by COVID-19 in desperate need of help.

Pepe’s Mexican Café located at 3312 S. College Avenue in Bryan has served the community for the last 51 years. Kip Martin runs the family-owned business. He says the pandemic forced them to close its dining room doors, compelling the small business to operate through the drive-thru only which has put a financial strain on the business.

“We’re really looking forward to getting some roof repairs, some A/C repairs, some structural repairs taken care of,” said Martin.

Community members have started an online fundraiser asking for donations and requesting everyone to grab lunch at Pepe’s to help get the business back on its feet. Patrick Giammalva was driving by the restaurant on Tuesday morning; he says he tries to patronize the business as much as he can.

“Literally I try to do everything I can to support them, I’ve actually bought city employees lunches and stuff and told them to come over here,” said Giammalva.

Martin says the fundraiser was unexpected but greatly appreciated and knowing that he has the support of the community means the world to him.

“For the community to step up and say ‘we want to help Pepe’s, make sure Pepe’s is still around for us and our kids,’ it’s just so heartwarming, word can’t really express,” said Martin.

