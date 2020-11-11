COVID in Context: Comparing U.S. to other countries while adjusting for population differences

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United States holds the world record for most cases confirmed in one day in one country and is seeing new cases faster than any other nation currently. These data can be tracked and compared globally and between countries on the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 dashboard.

However, when adjusting for population differences between countries, the U.S.'s regular place at the top of the leaderboard falls.

KBTX calculated an example on COVID in Context, weekdays on BVTM:

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.