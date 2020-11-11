Advertisement

COVID in Context: Comparing U.S. to other countries while adjusting for population differences

COVID in Context: Nov. 11
COVID in Context: Nov. 11
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United States holds the world record for most cases confirmed in one day in one country and is seeing new cases faster than any other nation currently. These data can be tracked and compared globally and between countries on the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 dashboard.

However, when adjusting for population differences between countries, the U.S.'s regular place at the top of the leaderboard falls.

KBTX calculated an example on COVID in Context, weekdays on BVTM:

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
SEC announces two more football games: Texas A&M - Tennessee & LSU - Alabama games postponed due to COVID-19
Community starts fundraiser to help local restaurant
Starting Wednesday, gatherings of more than 10 must be approved by the appropriate dean, vice...
Texas A&M putting new measures in place as COVID-19 cases rise
Amarriea Reagor, 16, was last seen on Sept. 26
Missing teen since September could be in Bryan, College Station
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
43 new COVID-19 cases, 31 Brazos county residents hospitalized

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Five COVID-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 58 new cases
El Paso is in crisis as Texas becomes the first U.S. state with a million coronavirus cases.
Human toll of COVID pandemic grips Texas families
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, a worker wearing gloves, and other PPE holds a tablet...
US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge
Amid a spike in COVID-19 deaths, morgues in El Paso County, Texas, are filled beyond capacity....
Texas becomes 1st state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases