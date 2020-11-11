Advertisement

CSISD celebrates 10 student-athletes signing letters of intent as November signing period begins

A&M Consolidated November signing ceremony
A&M Consolidated November signing ceremony(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday was the start of the November signing period, and over at A&M Consolidated High School this morning head Coach Ryan Lennerton announcing that 6 baseball players would be continuing their athletic careers. Cooper McKenzie is headed to Temple Junior College as a pitcher while third baseman Caden Yorek is going to go to the Colorado School of Mines.

Neither was able to attend due to COVID issues.

Right-handed pitcher Cody Kingman was on hand and is headed to Angelo State, while centerfielder Brandon Bishop decided to stay close to home and play at Texas A&M.

Right-handed pitcher Jack Hamilton will also remain Brandon’s team-mate and will head up the road a few miles to A&M and Ty Hodge will become the 4th generation in his family to sign with the Aggies joining his dad Kevin, Grandfather Billy, and Great Grandfather Bill.

Over at College Station High School, they held an afternoon outdoor signing ceremony and catcher Chanden Scamardo will be the fourth local to join the Aggie baseball team while his team-mate Josh Alexander will play first base for the Houston Cougars.

Macy Nugent is a setter on the Lady Cougar volleyball team and is headed to the University of Tennessee in Chatanooga and golfer Felisa Sajulga will play golf at Newman Univesity in Witchita, Kansas.

