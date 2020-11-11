Advertisement

DPS investigating deadly crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County

A passenger in the crash is in serious condition
Crash along Hwy 6 leaves one person dead
Crash along Hwy 6 leaves one person dead(AP)
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 6 about six miles north of Hearne.

On Nov. 10, authorities say a Dodge Ram was parked in a construction zone, without its lights on, when a Ford F-150 crashed into the back of the Dodge around 6 p.m.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene, according to DPS. Authorities identified the driver as Jimmie Edward Fagan, 76, of Hearne.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

