DPS investigating deadly crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 6 about six miles north of Hearne.

On Nov. 10, authorities say a Dodge Ram was parked in a construction zone, without its lights on, when a Ford F-150 crashed into the back of the Dodge around 6 p.m.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene, according to DPS. Authorities identified the driver as Jimmie Edward Fagan, 76, of Hearne.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

