Drier and COOLER start, beautiful Veterans Day

By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After another warm & humid day for the Brazos Valley, the a/c has kicked back on. A weak front spends the evening hours slipping south of the Brazos Valley, opening the door for mild & dry air to return. The key to the forecast is that drier air -- it means temperatures can fall to the 40s and 50s for the next few days and you walk out to an overall more comfortable feel through Thursday. Wednesday thermometers start with a chill before rebounding to the mid and upper 70s. While a little more fall-like, afternoon highs will still technically run roughly 5° or so above the average for early-to-mid November.

While mornings will be cool, afternoons warm back to the 80s starting Thursday. Humidity is back by Friday and we are back in the much-warmer-than average boat by the weekend. The next push of change arrives Saturday -- although most likely will not notice. Confidence is decreasing, but a small chance of rain is not ruled out Saturday. Sunday is warm, but less humid before your next front arrives in the final hours of the weekend. That will bring a more standard mid-November feel with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the low-to-mid 70s for much of next week.

Veterans Day. Sunny. High: 80. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 54. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 81. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 59. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

