Eta re-intensifies into a hurricane

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eta is once again a hurricane, as of the Wednesday morning update from the National Hurricane Center.

Eta has re-strengthened into a hurricane with the Wednesday morning update from the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rain along with strong wind will be the main threats for much of Florida over the next several days. (KBTX)

Heavy rain, flooding, and strong wind will be the main impacts from Eta over the next several days. Areas already battered by the storm ahead of and during its first landfall in Florida earlier this week will be susceptible to additional flooding with several more inches expected across mainly South Central Florida.

The storm will battle drier upper level air and stronger upper level winds which could act to re-weaken the storm into a tropical storm ahead of landfall Thursday, north of Tampa.

#Eta has re-intensified into a #hurricane in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Eta is the latest calendar year hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico since Kate in 1985. pic.twitter.com/bznNMnhxzD — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 11, 2020

As seen in the tweet embedded above, Eta is the latest in the year we have seen a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico since 1985.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.