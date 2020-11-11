Advertisement

Eta re-intensifies into a hurricane

Landfall expected in Florida later this week
By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eta is once again a hurricane, as of the Wednesday morning update from the National Hurricane Center.

Heavy rain, flooding, and strong wind will be the main impacts from Eta over the next several days. Areas already battered by the storm ahead of and during its first landfall in Florida earlier this week will be susceptible to additional flooding with several more inches expected across mainly South Central Florida.

The storm will battle drier upper level air and stronger upper level winds which could act to re-weaken the storm into a tropical storm ahead of landfall Thursday, north of Tampa.

As seen in the tweet embedded above, Eta is the latest in the year we have seen a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico since 1985.

