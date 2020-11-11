Families planning for Thanksgiving changes during pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Many of us have been thinking about the upcoming holiday season, with Thanksgiving on the forefront of our minds. We not only have to prepare food safely, but also have to think about personal safety as COVID-19 cases continue to grow locally and around the nation.

Thanksgiving will look different for many families including Ramona Sanchez and her loved ones.

“We don’t have big plans at all," said Sanchez, a Bryan resident.

She’s scaling back her plans to about five immediate family members because of COVID-19. Her daughter had the virus earlier this year.

“I’m just happy that I’m here and I’m healthy you know just play it day by day... It is kind of scary you know this time because you don’t know who might be carrying it... I’m scared and because my age too makes a difference," said Sanchez.

Medical experts say there are ways to celebrate Thanksgiving while staying safe. They first recommend celebrating with people you already live with. There is advice for groups larger and smaller if you expect company.

“Consider having your event outdoors where that way people can maintain open air with good air flow and be able to socially distance appropriately," said Dr. Jason McKnight, Texas A&M College of Medicine Clinical Assistant Professor of Primary Care and Population Health.

Knight said he is worried there will be a spike in cases after the holiday.

“Wearing masks is still the best thing that we have right now to minimize the spread of the infection and while it may be awkward to do that in a group of family members at a holiday gathering I think it’s still important," Knight said.

The Brazos County Health District also recommends limiting who else you are around prior to the gathering.

“Plan before you go out to the store to go buy all those staples; your cornbread for dressing, your turkey, your cranberries," said Mary Parrish, with the Brazos County Health District. “If you can use curbside pickup or use a delivery option. Really limit the amount of time in the store if you can go the week before before it gets super crazy.”

“If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving, make sure that you know what’s going on in that city that you’re going to,” said Parrish.

Another option is a virtual Thanksgiving with relatives who are at-risk. Those digital options can also save you from a risky travel trip.

More suggestions from the CDC can be found here.

