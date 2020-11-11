Advertisement

Firehouse Subs gives Bryan Fire Department $26,000 grant

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Fire Department has been awarded a $26,782 grant. It was made possible by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and Firehouse Subs in College Station.

The franchise owners for Firehouse Subs say they’re glad they could help and they appreciate everything firefighters do to keep our families safe. Mike McCown, Area Representative for Firehouse Subs, says the Firehouse Public Safety Foundation has raised money for local firefighters since 2005.

“The one thing that’s really fantastic about our organization is that the money collected right here in the store, the money gets used back in the local community,” said McCown.

The Bryan Fire Department will be able to purchase one Zodiac Inflatable Rescue Boat, Evinrude motor, and a trailer with accessories with the grant money. Joe Ondrasek, Assistant Fire Chief with the Bryan Fire Department, says he’s appreciative of the grant.

“The money is raised locally. It goes locally and that just means everything to us. It shows your community supports what we do, and it’s just incredible," said Ondrasek.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walk-up COVID-19 kiosks at three different locations across the Texas A&M campus.
One week after Halloween, COVID-19 cases are soaring at Texas A&M
No tailgating at Texas A&M football season opener
Texas A&M pauses Monday football practice due to positive COVID-19 tests
Starting Wednesday, gatherings of more than 10 must be approved by the appropriate dean, vice...
Texas A&M putting new measures in place as COVID-19 cases rise
Bryan police have confirmed local rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman, 31, of Bryan was shot...
Hometown rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman shot and killed in Bryan home
A longtime Bryan restaurant will be closed in 2021.
Downtown Bryan fixture, “Madden’s Casual Gourmet” announces upcoming closure

Latest News

Bob Brick and Jason Cornelius recently spoke at a candidate forum talking about issues the...
Bob Brick wins CS council seat by five votes, Bryan ISD Prop. A approved
Texas A&M - Tennessee & LSU - Alabama games postponed due to COVID-19
CSPD Assistant Police Chief Brandy Harris retires
Treat of the Day: CSPD Assistant Chief Brandy Norris
Community starts fundraiser to help local restaurant