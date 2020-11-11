Firehouse Subs gives Bryan Fire Department $26,000 grant

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Fire Department has been awarded a $26,782 grant. It was made possible by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and Firehouse Subs in College Station.

The franchise owners for Firehouse Subs say they’re glad they could help and they appreciate everything firefighters do to keep our families safe. Mike McCown, Area Representative for Firehouse Subs, says the Firehouse Public Safety Foundation has raised money for local firefighters since 2005.

“The one thing that’s really fantastic about our organization is that the money collected right here in the store, the money gets used back in the local community,” said McCown.

The Bryan Fire Department will be able to purchase one Zodiac Inflatable Rescue Boat, Evinrude motor, and a trailer with accessories with the grant money. Joe Ondrasek, Assistant Fire Chief with the Bryan Fire Department, says he’s appreciative of the grant.

“The money is raised locally. It goes locally and that just means everything to us. It shows your community supports what we do, and it’s just incredible," said Ondrasek.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.