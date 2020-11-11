Five COVID-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 58 new cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 58 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 660 active cases.

Five new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. These deaths include one male in his 70′s, two females in their 80′s, and one male in his 90′s that were all hospitalized. The fifth death was a male in his 80′s, who was not hospitalized. There have been 79 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,508 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

33 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,296 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 237 active probable cases and there have been 1,059 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 8,247. There have been 93,399 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 80 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 69 percent.

Currently, there are 28 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 16 534 Brazos 660 8,247 Burleson 65 507 Grimes 82 1,246 Houston 4 437 Lee 17 255 Leon 75 403 Madison 37 791 Milam 8 572 Montgomery 4,158 13,602 Robertson 43 447 San Jacinto 5 245 Trinity 2 213 Walker 51 3,960 Waller 29 1,042 Washington 68 761

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 602 staffed hospital beds with 122 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 46 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 58 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 16 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 534 total cases and 508 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 65 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 507 total cases, and 436 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 82 active cases. There have been 1,246 total cases, 1,127 recoveries and 37 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 437 total cases of COVID-19. There are 4 active cases and 419 cases are recovered. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 17 active cases. The county has a total of 255 cases, with 223 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 75 active cases. The county has 403 total cases, with 315 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Madison County has reported 37 active cases. The county has a total of 791 cases with 746 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Milam County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 572 total cases and 555 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 4,158 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 13,602 total cases and 9,256 recovered cases. There have been 188 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 43 active COVID-19 cases, with 447 total cases. Currently, 400 patients have recovered and there has been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 245 cases with 226 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 2 active case of COVID-19. The county has 213 total cases with 203 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 51 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 3,960 total cases with 3,844 recoveries and 65 deaths.

Waller County currently has 29 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,042 total cases with 996 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 68 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 761 total cases with 641 recoveries and 52 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 19 new cases and 257 active cases on Nov. 8.

Currently, the university has reported 2,459 positive cases, 7.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 10, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 132,146 active cases and 826,116 recoveries. There have been 974,230 total cases reported and 8,901,839 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 18,863 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 167,956 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 10 at 4:50 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

