Advertisement

Georgia at Missouri football game postponed

SEC Football
SEC Football(KBTX)
By Southeastern Conference
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Georgia at Missouri football game of November 14 has been postponed due to combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

Because Missouri has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Georgia at Missouri game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include December 19 as a playing date.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
SEC announces two more football games: Texas A&M - Tennessee & LSU - Alabama games postponed due to COVID-19
Community starts fundraiser to help local restaurant
Starting Wednesday, gatherings of more than 10 must be approved by the appropriate dean, vice...
Texas A&M putting new measures in place as COVID-19 cases rise
Amarriea Reagor, 16, was last seen on Sept. 26
Missing teen since September could be in Bryan, College Station
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
43 new COVID-19 cases, 31 Brazos county residents hospitalized

Latest News

Bellville Brahmanette Volleyball
Bellville headed to regional finals after 3 set win over Robinson
Lexington vs East Bernard
Lexington falls to East Bernard in Class 3A playoffs
Lexington falls to East Bernard in Class 3A playoffs
Lexington falls to East Bernard in Class 3A playoffs
Bellville headed to regional finals after 3 set win over Robinson
Bellville headed to regional finals after 3 set win over Robinson