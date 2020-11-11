Hospice Brazos Valley moves to new location

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Due to the challenges related to COVID, access to the Hospice Brazos Valley (HBV) Inpatient Facility is limited to patients, their loved ones, and staff at this time.

HBV has moved its inpatient unit from its previous location at St. Joseph Health & Rehab Hospital to St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital at 1604 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The new facility is located on the 2nd floor of the hospital and has seven rooms that contain a private bathroom.

The facility also features furnishings to provide family members with the opportunity to spend the night with their loved ones. Craig Borchardt, CEO, and President of Hospice Brazos Valley said the partnership with St. Joseph College Station means they can offer a better quality of life for patients and their families.

“We see this as a real partnership, we’re obviously distinct organizations but in hospice, we really do value partnerships in the community and CHI St. Joseph’s has become a remarkable partner,” said Borchardt

Theron Park, CEO of St. Joseph Health said the partnership with HBV is a great moment for both organizations.

“We acquired this space a little over a year ago and just being able to then use this facility on behalf of the community, Hospice Brazos Valley is a longtime partner, it’s just a great day to do that,” said Park

