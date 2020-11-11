Kats sign four on National Signing Day

HUNTSVILLE – Head coach Jay Sirianni announced the addition of four student-athletes to the Sam Houston State baseball program for the 2022 season on Wednesday, the first day of the fall signing period.

“We are very excited to welcome these four young men into our program. Each one of our signees will fill specific needs we have moving forward,” Sirianni said about the class. “All four signees are athletic players who can play multiple spots on the field for us.”

2020 Fall Signing Class

Walker Janek • Portland, Texas • Gregory Portland HS • 6-0 • 185 lbs • C • R/R 2019 District Champions … 2019 Honorable Mention All-District ... WWBA 2020 South Championship MVP/All-Tournament Team … 2020 high school stats: .367 batting average, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 13 RBI, 8 stolen bases (COVID) SIRIANNI ON JANEK"Walker is a very athletic player who we have recruited as a catcher, although he has the ability to play just about anywhere on the field. Walker plays for Ronnie Jonse at Gregory-Portland High School where he will be a four-year letterman handling most of his duties behind the dish. Walker also played for the Banditos Scout Team in the summers in a very highly competitive summer schedule that plays against some of the best players in the country. He is an exciting, dynamic player who will make an immediate impact for us."

Braden Davis • Keller, Texas • Keller HS • 5-10 • 170 • LHP/OF • L/L 2020 High School Stats: 6.0 IOP, 10 Ks (COVID) … 2020 Summer Stats: .370 batting average, 4 doubles, 14 RBI, 7 stolen bases … 2.80 ERA, 22.1 IP, 39 Ks, .171 OBA

SIRIANNI ON DAVIS"Braden caught our eye back in his sophomore summer playing for Pat Woods in the NTX Dirtbags organization. He is a competitor on the mound that fills the zone with three pitches locating his fastball to both sides of the plate into the low 90′s. He has continued to improve every year adding arm strength to the pitch ability he already had. We are excited to watch him develop and pitch in big games for us in the future."

Lane Brewster • League City, Texas • Clear Creek HS • 5-10 • 170 • OF • L/L 2019 All district 1st team OF … 2019 All-Galveston County first team OF … 2019 HABCA futures All-Star … 2019 Texas Prep Greater Houston Newcomer of the Year … 2019 District Newcomer of the Year … 2019 high school stats: .398 batting average, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 7 RBI, 21 stolen bases

SIRIANNI ON BREWSTER"Lane is a two-sport athlete from Clear Creek high school where he plays free safety on the football team as well as center field for the baseball team. Lane came highly recommended to us from Brent Kunefke his high school baseball coach. The first thing we noticed about Brewster is his toughness and competitiveness on the field. Lane’s speed, athleticism and motor were the separator for us. We value toughminded guys like Lane and can’t wait to watch his development in the years to come."

Bryson Adair • Malakoff, Texas • Malakoff HS • 6-2 • 175 • RHP/IF • R/R 2018 District Newcomer of Year … 2019 second team all-state … 2020 Future Series All-Tournament team … 2018 Career High School Batting Stats:.409 batting average, 14 doubles, 19 RBI … Career High School Pitching Stats: 8-2, 1.79 ERA, 94 Ks … 2019 High School Batting Stats: .469 batting average, 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 31 RBI, 16 stolem bases … 2019 High School Pitching Stats: 5-1, 1.88 ERA, 81 Ks … 2020 High School Batting Stats: .541 batting average, 10 doubles, 13 RBI (COVID) … 2020 Summer Pitching Stats: 28.0 IP, 1.25 ERA, 36 Ks

SIRIANNI ON ADAIR"Bryson is another one of our two-sport athletes playing football and baseball at Malakoff High School. We first saw Bryson in the fall of his junior year. His competitiveness and toughness on the mound stood out from the start. On the mound, he is a bulldog that will run the fastball up to 91 with a feel for his secondary stuff. He is the ultra-competitor and has played and pitched in a lot of big games at the regional and national levels for the Dallas Patriots summer organization. His stuff will continue to improve, and we are excited to see him develop in our program."